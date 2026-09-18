Indian footballer Dalima Chhibber joins Nova Sports as Football Culture & Player Pathways Lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Indian national team footballer Dalima Chhibber has joined Nova Sports as its Football Culture & Player Pathways Lead, taking on an active, hands-on role within the Nova Football Pathway.

Chhibber will contribute to the development of the Nova Football Academy curriculum and operating processes, mentor athletes and serve as a point of contact for players, coaches and parents, while representing the Nova Sports brand on and off camera.

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Her role will also focus on supporting the development of the wider football ecosystem, including coach onboarding, training and development, with a focus on identifying and developing more female coaches.

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Dalima will contribute to building systems that support athletes across different stages of their development, helping establish a strong operating benchmark for women’s football development in India.

Speaking about her association with Nova Sports, Dalima Chhibber said, “As players and as women footballers, we have been fighting for more structure and for people to come in and help the sport grow. To see Capri Sports come in and take that initiative is very exciting. There is so much potential in women’s football, and I am excited to be part of building that pathway. Just to see that there are people willing to come in and support the sport from grassroots and build it up to the elite level is incredible.”

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Elaborating on her role, she said, “I’m excited to bring my experience as a player and a sports psychologist, along with my international exposure, to contribute to and help shape the Nova Sports programme and its football curriculum. Developing an athlete is not just about teaching them how to kick a ball; there is so much more that goes into developing a player holistically. Football is mental and physical, and requires the right guidance, nutrition and support. My role is also about developing the pathway, shaping the philosophy and creating a system that young girls can see themselves in, pursue professionally, dream bigger and eventually reach the national team.”

Dalima’s appointment comes after Nova Sports recently concluded the inaugural SuperNova Football Championship (SNFC) in Bengaluru, the platform’s first major on-ground initiative.

The two-day 7-a-side Championship brought together schools from across Bengaluru, giving young girls an opportunity to compete, showcase their skills and experience football in a dedicated matchday environment.

Dalima, who attended the championship as a special guest, spoke on the sidelines and said, “When I started playing, tournaments like this didn't exist. This was one of the biggest events I have seen in women's football at the grassroots level in India. To see so many young girls from different age groups and school teams come out, showcase their skills and play against each other has been wonderful because I didn't get to see that growing up. There have been gaps in terms of basic structure, facilities, accessibility and the overall support needed to build an athlete. That is what we want to address through Nova Sports - not just teaching girls how to kick a ball, but developing them as players and as people holistically.”

Dalima Chhibber’s association with Nova Sports adds significant value to the initiative, bringing the experience, credibility and perspective of an established Indian footballer into its long-term vision.

Her journey at the highest level of the sport, combined with her understanding of the challenges and opportunities within women’s football, will strengthen Nova Sports’ efforts to build a meaningful and credible pathway for young girls. Having a player of Dalima’s stature actively involved from the early stages also gives young athletes an experienced role model and mentor they can look up to as they navigate their own football journeys. (ANI)

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