icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian GM Koneru Humpy pulls out of FIDE tournament, cites "personal safety" concerns

Indian GM Koneru Humpy pulls out of FIDE tournament, cites "personal safety" concerns

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has decided to withdraw from the upcoming FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, citing "personal safety and well-being" as her primary concern amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Advertisement

The FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament begins on March 28 in Cyprus and will run till April 16.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Koneru Humpy announced that she is withdrawing from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, citing concerns for her personal safety and well-being despite assurances, calling it a difficult but necessary decision.

Advertisement

"After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it," Humpy wrote on X.

Earlier, Koneru Humpy expressed uncertainty about participating in the tournament and then stated on X that she wanted to share her honest feelings and thanked supporters, while acknowledging that some may not understand the sensitivity of the situation.

Advertisement

"I know that alone, I may not be able to change anything. But regardless of whether I play in the Candidates or not, I felt it was important to express what I genuinely feel. I'm truly grateful to everyone who has shown their support. For those who cannot understand the sensitivity of this situation, I choose to leave it at that," she had said in an X post.

Notably, the winner of the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, an 8-player double round-robin (all-play-all twice), becomes the Challenger for the chess crown. In case of a tie for first place after 14 rounds, the playoff determines the winner. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts