Indian Golf Premier League onboards Yuvraj Singh as co-owner and brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The highly anticipated Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced on Tuesday the onboarding of Indian cricket legend and golf enthusiast Yuvraj Singh as a co-owner and brand ambassador.

To achieve its mission of strengthening the foundation of the sport in India, IGPL has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Golf Union (IGU)--the official governing body for men's amateur golf in India. The landmark agreement underscores their joint commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building a sustainable pathway for India's Olympic golf aspirations.

IGPL also recently received support from the Sports Ministry, and Yuvraj's addition to the elite board further sets the stage for the league to bring on a true transformation in the overall golfing ecosystem.

Expressing his delight over his association with the IGPL, Yuvraj said, as quoted from a press release, "It is a matter of great excitement to join the IGPL team and have the opportunity to promote this incredible sport in a fresh avatar. Despite being one of the most popular sports in the world, golf is still considered to be a niche sport, and a fast-paced and quick format is exactly what is needed to expand to more audiences, athletes, and make golf more spectator-friendly."

"The tournament will also help in grooming Indian golfers and will help in their development with added opportunities. We are confident IGPL will help in popularising the sport among the masses in India, along with providing a platform to golfers across the board to build their capabilities and compete," Yuvraj added.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL, also revealed the league's bold international ambitions, stating, "IGPL is not just India's league--it's India's gift to global golf. We will be taking our tour internationally in the very first year itself, creating opportunities for our players to compete globally and for international golfers to experience India's emerging golf scene."

Furthermore, to promote inclusivity in golf, IGPL has also partnered with the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) to elevate women's golf and provide structured, high-visibility platforms for female athletes.

IGPL will host India's first-ever professional league tour, featuring both men and women competing on the same platform across franchise teams and regional circuits. The integrated format not only redefines how golf is played in India but also reflects their commitment to promoting inclusive excellence and athlete empowerment.

Furthermore, to create a lasting impact on the ecosystem and to nurture rising talent, the IGPL tour will be played across different cities in the lead-up to the first edition of the league, scheduled between September and December.

They will also be onboarding mentors and legends of the sport to ensure the franchise teams have the best exposure and guidance to bring together an engaging competition and exposure to the athletes across the board.

IGPL is also tying up with various schools and universities in India to make steadways in developing grassroots talent, and to bring on talent to compete in IGPL Tours. (ANI)

