Indian golfers Ceerat, Guntas to compete in Malaysia Ladies Open Amateur

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Indian Golf Union, the National Sports Federation (NSF) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), is sending a two-member team comprising of young golfers Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu to compete in the coveted Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open being staged in Selangor, Malaysia, from July 28 to 30.

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Panchkula's Ceerat Kang is currently ranked No. 1 while Guntas Kaur Sandhu of Chandigarh is placed second in the IGU Ladies Order of Merit, according to a press release.

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The tournament, in its 40th edition, was staged at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, having a course rating of 72.1 and a slope rating of 122. Around 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries will compete in the three-round event, with individual winners decided after 54 holes, while the champion team will be decided after 36 holes with the combined score of the two golfers.

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Ceerat, aged 19, has had a consistent 2025-26 season with 12 top-10 finishes out of 20 starts, including a victory at the Greens to Glory Junior Masters Championship last year.

Speaking about her preparation, Ceerat said, "I am currently ranked No. 1 in the IGU merit list, and I'm very excited to represent India in the Malaysia Ladies Golf Championship. It's always an honour to represent my country, and hopefully I can make India proud."

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Guntas, on the other hand, posted 13 top-10 finishes including four victories from 20 starts on the IGU amateur circuit. The 15-year-old won the IGU Eastern India Ladies, IGU Southern India Ladies, IGU Maharashtra Ladies and IGU West Bengal Ladies in the 2025-26 season.

"I am really excited to be playing in the 40th Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open. My preparation is going very well, I have tried to focus on every aspect of my game. My expectation is to give my best in every round, enjoy the experience and make the best out of this opportunity. I am really grateful to IGU for giving me this opportunity. I am really looking forward to represent India," Guntas said.

The Indian Golf Union wishes the duo all the very best for a memorable outing in Malaysia. (ANI)

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