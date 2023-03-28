Indian Grand Prix 2: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27

Tajinderpal Singh Toor dominated the men’s shot put in the AFI Indian Grand Prix 2 here today.

Toor won gold with a best effort of 19.76 metres. Toor is still looking for his first 20m effort of the year. Karanveer Singh won the silver medal with a throw of 19.17m.

Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseendran defeated Hima Das in the 100m final and made the most of the Assam sprinter’s disqualification in the 200m to claim a double gold Archana won the 100m in 11.52 seconds, 0.22 ahead of Hima, and the 200m in 23.21 seconds.

Sanjeet Singh (Haryana) edged out Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odisha) by a hundredth of a second in the men’s 100m.