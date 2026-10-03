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Home / Sports / Indian hockey official sent back from Japan over ‘misconduct’

Indian hockey official sent back from Japan over ‘misconduct’

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:29 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Amid an impressive performance by Indian athletes at the Asian Games in Japan, hockey umpire and technical official Gurinder Singh Sangha has reportedly been sent back following allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment during the event.

Sangha was appointed as an umpire by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for the games. The allegations and the circumstances surrounding his departure could not be independently verified.

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Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli said he was aware of the reports and was verifying the information.

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Sangha, meanwhile, has denied the allegations. He said there had been disagreements at the start of the games and that he had already indicated this would be his last event.

This is not the first time such a complaint has been made against Sangha. During the Hockey India League in Ranchi in 2025, a female umpire lodged a complaint against him. Subsequently, Hockey India (HI) formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

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However, according to an HI official, the committee did not find sufficient evidence against Sangha during its investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

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