Indian hockey team could play in blue jersey at 2026 Asian Games: Dilip Tirkey

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has said the Indian hockey team could return to its traditional blue jersey for the 2026 Asian Games, while reiterating that the orange jersey used at the FIH World Cup 2026 is not a permanent colour.

Notably, Hockey India’s decision to switch the Indian hockey team’s jersey colour from blue to orange was made ahead of the FIH Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cups, which were held in the Netherlands and Belgium and concluded last month. The change, however, sparked controversy, with former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision, while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the move.

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Ahead of the Asian Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, Tirkey said the team could return to wearing blue at the Asian Games, stressing that the orange jersey was not introduced under pressure and is not a permanent colour.

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"We’ll see about the Asian Games; we might play in blue. The initial change wasn't made under any pressure. It isn't a permanent colour either, and it could change at any time...we could even play in blue at the Asian Games," Tirkey told ANI.

India's women's team finished fifth at the World Cup, their best result in the tournament since securing a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

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Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen while also drawing against China, England and Australia.

Dilip Tirkey said the performance has boosted the team’s confidence and raised expectations ahead of the Asian Games.

“The Indian women's hockey team is doing very well right now; you must have seen how they played in the World Cup and all the league and knock-out matches. Yes, we lost 2-0 to Holland (Netherlands), but it was a good match. We beat Germany 3-1, drew against Australia, drew against China, drew against England, and beat South Africa 6-1. We have high expectations for the Asian Games, and the team's performance in the World Cup was very good and definitely has kept the confidence high,” he said.

Tirkey said the men’s team showed strong performances at the World Cup despite some defensive lapses. He added that the players have gained mental strength from the tournament and expressed confidence in their chances of performing well at the Asian Games.

“For the men's team, after the World Cup, they played well in many parts of the tournament, although there were some lapses in the defence and some goals were scored against us. But it's not like the team was unfit or anything like that. Every player in the team has become mentally strong after the World Cup. Everyone knows about the Asian Games, and I feel the men's team will also do very well,” he said.

India's men's hockey team finished eighth at the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands after going down 4-3 to co-hosts Belgium in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw in regulation time in the 7th/8th-place playoff at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre. Belgium secured seventh place on home soil.

Before their defeat to Belgium, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side's campaign included a 5-3 loss to Argentina, a 3-1 defeat against the Netherlands, a 5-3 victory over Pakistan, a 4-2 loss to England and a 3-1 win against Wales.

Notably, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off to India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026, as the country’s athletes prepare to represent the nation at the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya.

The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.

The event was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, alongside athletes, coaches, support staff and partners. (ANI)

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