Home / Sports / Indian junior hockey team defeats Uruguay 3-1 in shootout at Women's Four Nations Tournament

Indian junior hockey team defeats Uruguay 3-1 in shootout at Women's Four Nations Tournament

India will be in action against hosts Argentina on Sunday
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:01 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
ANI photo
India secured a 3-1 win in the shootout against Uruguay after regulation time ended with a 2-2 draw in their fifth fixture of the junior women’s Four Nations Hockey Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Vice-captain Hina (10’) and Lalrinpuii (24’) put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory.

India got off to a strong start as Hina opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Lalrinpuii doubling the lead in the 24th minute to give India a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Uruguay, however, mounted a comeback in the final quarter. Ines de Posadas pulled one back in the 54th minute before Milagros Seigal struck three minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

In the shootout, India held their composure as Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi scored three consecutive goals, while Uruguay were restricted to just one conversion.

India will be in action against hosts Argentina on Sunday.

