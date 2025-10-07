Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian junior men's hockey team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening for the 13th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, scheduled from October 11 to 18, 2025.

India had clinched the Bronze medal in the previous edition of the prestigious tournament and will aim to go a step further this year. With a well-prepared squad and a mix of experienced and young players, the Indian colts will be eager to deliver strong performances against top international sides.

The team will begin their campaign against Great Britain on October 11, followed by a match against New Zealand on October 12. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14, Australia on October 15, and hosts Malaysia on October 17 in their final round-robin fixture. The top two teams will qualify for the Final, scheduled for October 18.

Speaking before departure, Indian junior men's team captain Rohit said as quoted from Hockey India press release, "We are really looking forward to competing at the Sultan of Johor Cup. This tournament is always special because it brings together some of the strongest junior teams from around the world, and performing here is a matter of pride for us. Last year, we returned with the Bronze medal, but this time our aim is to better that performance and fight for a place in the Final. The atmosphere in the team is positive, and everyone is motivated to give their best for the country."

"Over the past few weeks, we have worked very hard in our training camp in Bengaluru -- focusing on improving our speed, structure, and finishing. The coaches have prepared us well, and the team has gelled together with a strong sense of unity. We know every match will be tough, but we are ready to take on the challenge. Our first target is to start well against Great Britain and build momentum from there," he added. (ANI)

