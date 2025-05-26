DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team defeat Uruguay 3-2 in Four Nations Tournament

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team defeat Uruguay 3-2 in Four Nations Tournament

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on 26th May 2025 (as per IST). Sonam (21') and Kanika Siwach (46', 50') scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3') and Agustina Mari (24') found the net for Uruguay.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team registered a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on May 26 (as per IST).

Advertisement

Sonam (21') and Kanika Siwach (46', 50') scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3') and Agustina Mari (24') found the net for Uruguay.

Uruguay took an early lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute to push her side ahead early on.

Advertisement

In the second quarter, India scored the equaliser as Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, just three minutes later, Uruguay reclaimed the lead as Agustina Mari scored a goal through a penalty corner as well, as per the Hockey India press release.

The game remained level by the end of the third quarter, but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious. She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win.

Advertisement

Earlier on May 25, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina. Sukhveer Kaur (39') and Kanika Siwach (58') were the goal scorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.

Chile's Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give her side a slim lead heading into the second half. India, however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute.

In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory.

India's next game is against Argentina on May 28. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper