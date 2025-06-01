DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Indian Junior Women's Hockey team defeats Uruguay 3-1 in shootout after 2-2 draw

Indian Junior Women's Hockey team defeats Uruguay 3-1 in shootout after 2-2 draw

India's Vice Captain, Hina (10') and Lalrinpuii (24') put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluangi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team secured a 3-1 win in the shootout against Uruguay following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their fifth fixture of the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Saturday.

Advertisement

India's Vice Captain, Hina (10') and Lalrinpuii (24') put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluangi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory, as per a press release from Hockey India.

India got off to a strong start as Hina opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Lalrinpuii doubling the lead in the 24th minute to give India a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Advertisement

Uruguay, however, mounted a comeback in the final quarter. Ines de Posadas pulled one back in the 54th minute before Milagros Seigal struck three minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

In the shootout, India held their composure as Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi scored three consecutive goals, while Uruguay were restricted to just one conversion.

Advertisement

India will be in action against hosts, Argentina, on June 1, 2025 (as per IST).

Earlier, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 draw over four quarters in their fourth match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Friday.

Sukhveer Kaur (35') and Kanika Siwach (47') were the goalscorers for India, while Jacinta Solari (27') and Captain Laura Muller (42') scored for Chile. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts