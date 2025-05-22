DT
PT
Indian Junior Women's Hockey team leaves for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team left from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday for the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.
ANI
Updated At : 12:52 AM May 22, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team left from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday for the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

The friendly tournament, part of the team's preparation for the FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup in December, will feature Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile alongside India, as the teams battle it for top honours, as per the Hockey India press release.

Scheduled from May 25 to June 2, the Four Nations Tournament will see the Indian team play two matches against each of the participating nations. The tournament aims to help the team evaluate their performance, test combinations, and refine strategies ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian squad, coached by Tushar Khandker, will be led by goalkeeper Nidhi as Captain, while forward Hina Bano will serve as Vice-Captain.

India will open their campaign against Chile on 25 May, followed by a match against Uruguay on 26 May. On 28 May, India will face hosts Argentina, completing the first round of fixtures.

Speaking before the team's departure, Captain Nidhi said, "The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team is excited about the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Argentina. We have been working hard in training, and we hope our efforts reflect in the matches. Playing against stronger opponents will only help us improve. We are confident in our abilities and look forward to the upcoming games." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

