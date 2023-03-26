Indian lifters bag two bronze medals on Day 1 of World Youth Championships

New Delhi, March 26
Indian weightlifters Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medals in their respective categories on the opening day of the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.
Competing in the women’s 40kg event, 14-year-old Jyoshna had a combined lift of 115kg (53kg in snatch and 62kg in clean & jerk) as she came in third on Saturday night.
Jyoshna won silver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category in the seven-lifter field.
Dhanush, on the other hand, heaved a total weight of 200kg (88kg+112kg) to finish third behind Filipinos Prince K. Delos Santos and Eron Borres in the men’s 49kg event.
The 16-year-old won a silver medal in the snatch category.
Lifters between the ages of 13-17 are eligible for youth competitions.
Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships, while just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympic Games.
