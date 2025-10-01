Indian medics help Roza Kozakowska bounce back as polish athlete strikes gold with championship record

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Poland's Paralympic gold medallist Roza Kozakowska once again proved that indomitable willpower can defy even the harshest odds, as she battled a severe medical crisis on the eve of her event and went on to clinch gold in the women's F32 club throw at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Born in Zdunska Wola in 1989, Kozakowska's life has been a story of resilience. She endured chemotherapy as a child for a genetic blood disorder, battled Lyme disease that left her quadriplegic, and survived a troubled childhood, as per a release from PCI.

Advertisement

From excelling in the long jump at the 2019 World Championships to capturing gold and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, she became one of Poland's most inspiring athletes.

Advertisement

But her New Delhi gold will perhaps be remembered as the most dramatic.

According to Brigadier Bibhu Nayak, Head of Medical Services for the Championships, an SOS call came at 4 a.m. from the Polish team's doctor. Kozakowska had collapsed in her room, suffering from severe dehydration, vomiting, and heat stroke.

Advertisement

"When our doctors reached her, she was in a critical state, lying unconscious, unable to respond," Nayak recalled.

She was immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors administered fluids and antibiotics.

Describing those tense hours, Roza recalled, "At 10 in the morning, I was still on a hospital bed, my energy was zero. I thought the competition was impossible."

But fate had other plans. By noon, she insisted on being discharged, telling her team: "I came here to compete, not just to be present."

Defying medical advice, she returned to the stadium with the help of her national medical team. Still visibly weak, she stepped into the throwing circle that evening. Summoning every ounce of inner strength, Kozakowska launched the club to 29.30 metres - just shy of her own world record, but enough to set a new championship record and claim gold for Poland.

The Director of Sports Development and Performance of the Paralympic Committee of India, Manish Rana, spoke about the availability of comprehensive medical services with adequately trained staff for all possible medical recovery needs of the athletes.

"To cater for our climatic conditions, we have already prepared a special heat treatment room. And like any big sports event, it should be capable of catering for the medical centre. Catering to all the eventualities", said Rana.

Kozakowska expressed her gratitude to the doctors, saying, "I owe this medal to the doctors of Athlete Medical Centre, especially Irfan at the JLN Stadium, to my team, and to the belief that I must never give up." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)