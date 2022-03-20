Indian men shot out by Argentina

PTI

Bhubaneswar, March 19

The Indian men’s hockey team slumped to its third defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Argentina in the shootout in the first leg match after both the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time here today.

Gurjant Singh (38th minute) and Mandeep Singh (60th) were the goal-scorers for India, while Argentina’s goals came from the sticks of Nicolas Acosta (45th) and Nicolas Keenan (52nd).

In the shootout, only Harmanpreet Singh scored for India, while Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet Singh faltered. For Argentina, Keenan, Tomas Domene and Lucas Toscani scored.

By virtue of this win, Argentina secured a bonus point and climbed to fourth position in the standings with 11 points from five games. The Indians continue to occupy the second spot with 13 points from seven matches. Both the sides will lock horns again in the return leg on Sunday. —