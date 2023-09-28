Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

Hangzhou, September 28
The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday.
The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.
With this, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.
The Indian trio's aggregate score of 1,734 was just one point better than Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1,730, bagged the bronze.
Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter finals and will be in contention for individual medals as well.
