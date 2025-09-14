New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Indian men's futsal team were defeated 2-7 by Lebanon in the first of two friendlies in Beirut as part of the preparations for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled for later this month.

The match was played at the Al Sadaka Sporting Complex in the Lebanese capital. Both Indian goals were scored by debutants Seaon D'Souza and Mahip Adhikari, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Up against a side ranked 81 places above them in the FIFA Men's Futsal Rankings, India, still looking for their first-ever international victory, were off to a difficult start, finding themselves 0-4 down at half-time. Mario Abou Jaoude (5'), Hassan Maatouk (11'), Steve Koukezian (14'), and Majd Hamouch (17') scored the first-half goals for Lebanon.

Koukezian (27') and Maatouk (29') added two more after the break, before Seaon D'souza pulled one back for India in the 31st minute. Mohamad Osman (36') wrapped up the scoring for the hosts. Mahip Adhikari netted India's second consolation goal in the 38th minute.

India, coached by Iranian Reza Kordi, will play Lebanon in another friendly on September 15 at the same venue. After the second game, the Futsal Tigers will travel from Lebanon to Kuwait for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, where they will face the hosts on September 20, Australia on September 22, and Mongolia on September 24, in Group A. (ANI)

