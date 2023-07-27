Indian men's hockey team loses 1-2 to hosts Spain

Barcelona: The Indian men’s hockey team put up a spirited fight before going down 1-2 against Spain in its opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation tournament here. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (59th minute) scored after Pau Cunill (11th) and Joaquin Menini (33rd) had put the hosts in front. The women registered a 1-1 draw against England in their opening game.

FUKUOKA (Japan)

O’Callaghan smashes record at aquatics Worlds

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan finished with a flourish to break the longest-standing world record in women’s swimming, claiming the 200 metres freestyle title in a time of one minute, 52.85 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships today. O’Callaghan, 19, broke the mark of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini at the 2009 Worlds in Rome

AUCKLAND

Five-star Spain cruise into World Cup knockouts

Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites when they became one of the first teams to seal qualification for the Women’s World Cup knockouts with a 5-0 win over debutants Zambia in their Group C encounter today.

Chennai

Aditya Samant becomes India’s 83rd Grandmaster

Aditya Samant became India’s 83rd chess Grandmaster. The 17-year-old became a GM when he started his ninth round game against Aryan Chopra at the BielChess MTO 2023. Agencies

#Hockey