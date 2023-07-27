Indian men’s hockey team plays out 1-1 draw with Netherlands

PTI

Barcelona, July 27

The Indian men’s hockey team played out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, who recently won the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 title, in an intensely-fought match at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here.

India had lost to hosts Spain in their opening game, but they bounced back on Wednesday with an impressive performance.

In-form captain Harmanpreet Singh scored India’s lone goal in the 12th minute, and Jasper Brinkman equalised for the Netherlands in the 40th.

Getting off the blocks in an attacking mode, India built on early momentum.

They created chances in the circle and eventually secured an early lead when the team earned a penalty corner.

Although it was the Dutch side that earned the first PC of the match, the flick was dragged wide to the left of the post.

India, however, made no such error when they were awarded a PC in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet was on song when he picked up a fine injection by his deputy Hardik Singh and ruthlessly struck it past the Dutch goalie. The 1-0 lead in the first quarter put India in command.

In the second quarter, both teams traded PCs but neither could find success with Krishan Pathak, who stepped in for PR Sreejesh, pulling off some brilliant saves.

India too kept the Dutch goalie Mauritis Visser busy as they earned back-to-back PCs but were unable to extend their lead.

Continuing to stay ahead with a slender lead at half time, India looked more confident in their pursuit while the Dutch continued to hunt for that elusive first goal.

The third quarter began with both teams winning a PC each. Returning to the post, the experienced Sreejesh remained calm in his endeavour to keep the opponents from converting a PC while Visser too remained as impressive, stopping India from scoring a second.

Finally, it was the experienced dragflicker Jasper Brinkman who broke the deadlock for the Dutch as he levelled scores with a splendid effort to convert the PC.

In the dying minutes of the third quarter, India produced an excellent counter-attack led by Harmanpreet. But he could not find the gap to penetrate the circle.

The fourth quarter remained tense with both teams pushing for a lead. Though they both created several chances, they could not convert.

