London [US], June 29 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team displayed remarkable defensive resilience to defeat England 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture of the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday.

Advertisement

Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh converted their shoot-out attempts for India, while defender Sanjay was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, according to a press release.

Advertisement

England started brightly and earned an early penalty corner after Sam Ward won one off Yashdeep Singh. Indian goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar responded with a sensational double save before producing another fine stop to deny Ward and later keeping out Sanford as India weathered sustained early pressure.

Advertisement

India's best opportunity of the opening quarter came through Abhishek, who threatened late in the period, but England enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges. The first quarter ended goalless, thanks to Mohith's sharp reflexes and India's disciplined defensive structure.

The hosts continued to press in the second quarter and came close through Bandurak, while India responded through Jarmanpreet Singh, whose effort was well saved by the England goalkeeper. England continued to pile on the pressure, but India's resolute defence stood firm as the teams headed into halftime locked at 0-0.

Advertisement

India returned after the break with renewed attacking intent and produced a dangerous counterattack led by Hardik Singh, whose driving run from midfield created an opportunity for Mandeep Singh, only for the England goalkeeper to make another important save. Hardik continued to influence proceedings and earned India a penalty corner in the 37th minute, but Amandeep Lakra was unable to convert.

A major turning point came late in the third quarter when England were awarded a penalty stroke after Yashdeep Singh was adjudged to have fouled Henry Croft. India immediately opted for a video referral, and the decision was overturned after replays confirmed a clean challenge. Following the overturned decision, England's Nicholas Park received a green card.

India earned another penalty corner soon after, but England's goalkeeper made another smart save. Tempers flared between both teams during the closing stages of the quarter, resulting in Dilpreet Singh receiving a green card. England also threatened through Thomas Sorsby, but neither side could break the deadlock heading into the final quarter.

England again put India under pressure in the fourth quarter, but goalkeeper Sanjay Karkera made a crucial save to keep the scores level. India then enjoyed a sustained attacking spell as Sukhjeet Singh won a penalty corner with an excellent piece of play, leading to a series of penalty corners. However, England's defence held firm.

England attempted to launch a late counterattack, but Jarmanpreet Singh intercepted the danger. The hosts earned a penalty corner in the closing minutes, only for Karkera to produce another excellent save.

With just two seconds remaining, England were awarded another penalty corner, but India successfully reviewed the decision and the call was overturned, ensuring the contest finished 0-0 after regulation time.

In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, India held their nerve to secure a 3-2 victory. Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh all converted their attempts as India claimed the bonus point from a fiercely contested encounter.

The victory highlighted India's defensive grit, composure under pressure and ability to deliver in crucial moments. Defender Sanjay, who was named Player of the Match, led a resolute defensive effort, while both goalkeepers made important contributions in preserving the clean sheet.

The win marked India's last FIH Hockey Pro League fixture before the Hockey World Cup, providing the team with a timely confidence boost ahead of the marquee tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)