New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team is set to tour Australia in August for a four-match series, set to be held at the Perth Hockey Stadium from August 15 to 21. The series promises to be a highly competitive contest, featuring eighth-ranked India taking on sixth-ranked Australia. The matches will be played on August 15, 16, 19, and 21.

The two sides recently faced each other in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in Europe, where Australia edged India 3-2 in both legs. However, India had earlier scripted a memorable 3-2 victory over the Kookaburras at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- their first Olympic win over Australia since the 1972 Munich Games.

While recent encounters have been closely fought, Australia have historically held the edge in the rivalry, winning 35 of the 51 matches played between the two teams since 2013. India have won nine times, with seven matches ending in draws.

The series will serve as important preparation for India ahead of the Hero Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7. The tournament offers a direct qualification spot for the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026, making the Australia tour a key milestone in India's buildup.

Speaking on the tour, Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton said, as quoted from a press release by Hockey India, "This tour comes at a crucial time for us, just ahead of the Hero Asia Cup in Bihar. While these are technically friendly matches, they form a very important part of our preparation phase. Playing against a team like Australia will test us in all aspects -- both on the ball and off it -- and that is exactly what we need to sharpen up before a major tournament."

"We have just completed a 10-day training block, and the mood in the camp is upbeat as we are fully focused on what lies ahead. One of our key goals on this tour is to use the first two matches for selection purposes, while the remaining games will be played with the shortlisted squad for the Asia Cup. Our focus is firmly on moving forward -- the goal now is to prepare well and go to the Asia Cup with the intent to win it," he added. (ANI)

