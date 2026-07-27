New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team unveiled their new jersey ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in Belgium and Netherlands this year.

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The latest edition of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from August 14 to 30 this year in Belgium and Netherlands. India secured a direct qualification to the tournament after winning the men's Asia Cup held on home soil last year.

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Posting on X, the official handle of Hockey India said, "Every thread tells a story. Every crest carries a dream. The Indian Men's Hockey Team unveils its new jersey ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026--a symbol of pride, passion, and the unwavering belief of millions. Here's to giving everything for India."

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https://x.com/i/status/2081692925361287533

India was drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India since last 50 years.

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Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhuvneshwar, India will be aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold. (ANI)

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