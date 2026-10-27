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Home / Sports / Indian men’s team storms into Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship semifinals with 48-20 win over Tanzania

Indian men’s team storms into Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship semifinals with 48-20 win over Tanzania

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Indian men's Kabaddi team booked their place in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship with a dominant 48-20 victory over Tanzania at the Veer Savarkar Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to a press release, India produced a strong all-round display, registering 30 raid points and 10 tackle points while inflicting six all-outs on Tanzania. The visitors managed 15 raid points and five tackle points, with no all-outs.

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Neeraj Narwal led India's raiding effort with 12 points from 16 raids, including six bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Shivam Patare also made valuable contributions, finishing with nine points each. Naveen scored nine raid points from 11 raids, while Patare also collected nine raid points from 11 raids.

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India's defence was equally effective, with Shubham Shinde leading the way with five tackle points. Deepak added three tackle points, while Pravesh Malik contributed two.

For Tanzania, Juma Sultania was the standout performer, scoring 13 points from 20 raids, including nine bonus points. However, India's collective effort ensured they remained in control throughout the contest.

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The win secured India's place in the semifinals of the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, which will be played on October 30 at 8:30 PM, keeping their campaign firmly on track for the title. India will next face Sri Lanka in the last group stage contest on October 29 at 8:30 PM. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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