Indian men’s volleyball team stuns South Korea, enters knock-out round of Asian Games

Hangzhou (China), September 20
Indian men’s volleyball team on Wednesday stunned last edition silver winner South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and reach the knock-out stage of the Asian Games here.
Indian won 3-2 (25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15) in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.
India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group.
Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai emerged as the star performers for India, helping their side to score several crucial points.
India will either play Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round.
India had won their last medal in the 1986 edition (bronze). In the last edition in Indonesia, the country had finished at the 12th spot.
