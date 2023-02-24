Indian Open: Delhi's Honey hot on Paul's heels

PTI

Gurugram, February 23

Honey Baisoya shot a superb 6-under 66 to sit in second place as Germany’s Yannik Paul went on a late birdie spree to grab a one-shot lead on the opening day of the Indian Open here today.

The 26-year-old Indian sank eight birdies against a double-bogey to lead the field for most part of the day but Paul made four consecutive birdies on the tough final stretch to emerge as the leader.

Finland’s Mikko Korhonen was third after carding a 5-under 67. Shubhankar Sharma and Angad Cheema produced matching 4-under 68s to be tied-fourth.

“I made some really good putts today,” Baisoya said. “The highlight of the day would be the 16th hole. I hit my ball to the left where it hit a tree and came back about 30 yards. I had about 40 yards to the flag but made the chip and putt,” added the Delhi golfer who has won seven PGTI titles.

Baisoya made birdies on the fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th, 13th and 17th, and his double-bogey came on the 14th. “This course is a monster, so you have to stay focused. I made a mistake on the 14th. I know if you can score low rounds in the first two days, it sets you up. You don’t try to do anything extra and it makes you calmer,” he said.

M Dharma and Manu Gandas scored a 2-under 70 each to share the eighth place. Yuvraj Sandhu was also 2-under through 17 holes. He was one of the seven players who couldn’t complete the opening round due to fading light. Shiv Kapur (75), SSP Chawrasia (75), Gaganjeet Bhullar (75), Jyoti Randhawa (76), Rashid Khan (76) and Karandeep Kochhar (77) had a difficult day.