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Home / Sports / Indian Open Golf 2026 to begin on March 26

Indian Open Golf 2026 to begin on March 26

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ANI
Updated At : 12:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Five players from the World's Top-100 and another eight who are ranked between 101 and 150 are set to participate at the Indian Open 2026, which will be held March 26-29, 2026, at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

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According to a press release, 13 players from the world's top 150 make the 2026 edition of the Indian Open an extremely strong event on the DP World Tour calendar. Co-sanctioned by the Indian Golf Union, the event carries a record prize purse of USD 2.55 million this year.

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The world-class field will be led by Akshay Bhatia, winner of a Signature event on the PGA Tour, and Francesco Molinari, a Major winner, along with top Indian golfers.

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The five players in the Top-100 are Bhatia (22), Casey Jarvis (69), a two-time winner on DPWT in 2026, Elvis Smylie (74), David Puig (85) and Thriston Lawrence (89), the release said.

Three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Bhatia is a Hero MotoCorp Brand Ambassador and recently won the star-studded Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill against the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Ryder Cup star Molinari of Italy is the 2018 winner of the Open and has been a part of the winning European Ryder Cup team three times.

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The eight players between 101 and 150 include defending champion Eugenio Chacarra, who is currently ranked 143rd. The others are Angel Ayora, Andy Sullivan, Nacho Elvira, Dan Bradbury, Calum Hill, Martin Couvra and Julien Guerrier.

The international star cast will face tough competition from the home challenge, which will be led by Shubhankar Sharma, a two-time DP World Tour winner, Yuvraj Sandhu, winner of the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit, previous PGTI OOM winners, Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan and Veer Ahlawat, who in 2024 finished runner-up at the Hero Indian Open and Rayhan Thomas.

The local contingent will also include multiple winners on the PGTI like Shaurya Bhattacharya, Sri Lankan N Thangaraja, Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi and Saptak Talwar, among others. The field will also see two rising stars of Indian golf - 16-year old Kartik Singh and 21-year old Shubham Jaglan, who have been given sponsor invitations for the tournament.

Rankings apart, the excellent current form of some of the players can also be seen in their recent successes. There are as many six players - Jarvis, Bradbury, Freddy Schott, Elvira and Puig, who have won in the current 2026 season. Jarvis won the Investec South African Open and the Magical Kenya Open in successive weeks, the release said.

Another seven players won in 2025, and as many as a dozen players were successful in 2024, making the current gathering one of the most decorated fields.

Additionally, there are numerous experienced DPWT winners like Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matteo Manassero, Joost Luiten, Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ross Fisher, Bernd Wiesberger, and others.

With the cut-off to retain a full card through the Race to Dubai rankings reduced from the Top 110 to Top 100, the fight for points and the Tour cards has become close. The tournament will see intense competition as the players battle it out for money and points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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