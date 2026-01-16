Indian Open: Mia Blichfeldt calls tournament conditions "unacceptable and unprofessional"

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Danish shuttler Mia Blitchfeldt, who had earlier criticised the playing conditions in New Delhi at the ongoing Indian Open tournament, shared a post on her Instagram handle revisiting her criticism.

In the post, the Danish shuttler said the conditions are "simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional". Blitchfeldt also pointed out that the conditions in Delhi had made it difficult to focus on competing on the court.

She also raised concerns about the upcoming World Championships, which are scheduled be held in New Delhi.

"The past few days in India have been tough - tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for "the worst" once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional," Blitchfeldt wrote on Instagram.

"We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance. Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event," she added.

"I am glad that this issue is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and I truly hope for better conditions for us players in the future if we are to continue competing in India. Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here. I hope @bwf.official will do more to ensure proper conditions and better protection for the players in the future," Mia concluded.

Apart from Mia, another Danish shuttler, Anders Antonsen, also withdrew from the India Open 2026, citing severe air pollution in New Delhi. In an Instagram story, Anders said he hopes New Delhi's air quality will improve later this year, when the national capital will host the BWF World Championships. Anders also confirmed that BWF has fined him 5000 USD. (ANI)

