Home / Sports / Indian Open: Punjab’s Manju pips Priyanka to win race walk gold

Indian Open: Punjab’s Manju pips Priyanka to win race walk gold

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:06 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Punjab’s Manju and Uttar Pradesh’s Ram Baboo won gold medals in the women’s and men’s full marathon (42km), respectively, during the 13th Indian Open Race Walk Competition, introduced from this season by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), at Sukhna Lake today.

Manju won the first place in a strong field that included experienced race walker and Olympian Priyanka Goswami from Uttar Pradesh. Manju stayed with the leading group of three athletes, including Priyanka, till the 32km mark of the race. Thereafter, she made a decisive move. As the race progressed, she continued to drift away from Priyanka, who finished second. “There was no one to challenge me otherwise I could have improved my time,” said Manju in the post-race interaction.

Manju clocked 3 hours, 33 minutes and 24 seconds. She was nearly four minutes faster than Priyanka. Payal of Uttarakhand finished third.

Manju’s future plans are to stay healthy and win a medal at the Asian Games in September. “Asian Games is the main target this year,” she said.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Baboo clocked 3:09:17.00 to win the gold medal. On his way to gold in his season’s first race, the Asian Games bronze medallist in 35km mixed walk team event, edged past his more fancied rival Sandeep Kumar of Haryana. Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Sandeep settled for silver. Resham Midhun of Telangana claimed the third position.

