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Home / Sports / Indian Open Squash: Om Semwal delivers blockbuster upset to headline opening day

Indian Open Squash: Om Semwal delivers blockbuster upset to headline opening day

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ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): India's Om Semwal produced a sensational upset on the opening day of the Indian Open 2026, defeating higher-ranked Mexican Sebastian Salazar in a gripping five-game encounter in Mumbai on Wednesday.

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According to Olympics.com, the 22-year-old, ranked 223 in the world, showed remarkable composure under pressure to overcome world No. 109 Salazar 3-2 at the CCI Brabourne Stadium. Semwal saved five match balls during the contest before sealing one of the biggest wins of his career in a dramatic finish.

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In another notable match, Egypt's Yassin Shohdy staged a strong comeback to defeat France's Manuel Paquemar 3-1. After dropping a closely fought opening game 10-12, Shohdy edged the second 13-11 and then took control to close out the match comfortably.

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Switzerland's Ambre Allinckx also progressed with a 3-1 win over the Netherlands' Tessa ter Sluis, while Egypt's Ibrahim Elkabbani defeated India's Suraj Kumar Chand by the same margin.

Among the more one-sided contests, Hong Kong China's Wong Chi Him, Spain's Sofia Mateos, Matthew Lai and Danielle Ray all registered straight-game victories to advance with ease.

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Several top Indian players are set to begin their campaigns on Thursday after receiving first-round byes. These include reigning women's champion Anahat Singh, Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, along with Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa and Ramit Tandon.

The tournament marks an important stop on the circuit as squash builds momentum ahead of its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, with several emerging and established players looking to make their mark.

India Open 2026 squash Day 1 results

Women's Round 1

* Breanne Flynn (IRL) bt. Lea Barbeau (FRA) 3-0: 11-4, 11-2, 14-12 (29m)

* Ambre Allinckx (SUI) bt. Tessa ter Sluis (NED) 3-1: 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 (34m)

* Sofia Mateos (ESP) bt. Shameena Riaz (IND) 3-0: 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 (21m)

* Elise Romba (FRA) bt. Risa Sugimoto (JPN) 3-0: 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 (19m)

* Danielle Ray (CAN) bt. Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (IND) 3-0: 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 (23m)

* Tanvi Khanna (IND) bt. Maya Weishar (GER) 3-1: 15-13, 12-10, 7-11, 11-4 (37m)

* Farida Walid (EGY) bt. Nirupama Dubey (IND) 3-0: 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 (19m)

* Sehveetrraa Kumar (MAS) bt. Unnati Tripathi (IND) 3-0: 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 (18m)

Men's Round 1

* Chi Him Wong (HKG) bt. Ayaan Vaziralli (IND) 3-0: 11-4, 11-6, 11-3 (27m)

* Yannik Omlor (GER) bt. Yash Fadte (IND) 3-0: 13-11, 11-9, 12-10 (48m)

* Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) bt. Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) 3-1: 12-14, 11-4, 11-1, 11-6 (48m)

* Om Semwal (IND) bt. Sebastian Salazar (MEX) 3-2: 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12, 19-17 (72m)

* Matthew Lai (HKG) bt. Mohammad Syafiq Kamal (MAS) 3-0: 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 (36m)

* Yassin Shohdy (EGY) bt. Manuel Paquemar (FRA) 3-1: 10-12, 13-11, 11-5, 11-7 (48m)

* Duncan Lee (MAS) bt. Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) 3-1: 9-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-5 (38m)

* Ameeshenraj Chandaran (MAS) bt. Naoki Hayashi (JPN) 3-1: 8-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-9 (54m). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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