Indian-origin Bhatia close to Masters spot

San Antonio, April 7

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia stayed on course for a last-minute Masters berth and a second PGA Tour title as he grabbed a four-shot lead after the third round at the Texas Open here.

Bhatia birdied his last two holes for a 4-under 68, taking a four-shot lead over Denny McCarthy into the final round as he tries to get the last spot in the Masters.

Bhatia was at 15-under 201. After McCarthy, the next closest player to the lead was Brendon Todd, who shot a 70 and was seven shots behind.

McCarthy was the only player who stayed close to the 22-year-old Bhatia. He was helped by his three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the middle of the back-nine. Bhatia’s lead is the largest in 20 years at the Texas Open.

Tvesa finishes T-16

Kempton Park (SA): Tvesa Malik finished T-16 while fellow Indian Ridhima Dilawari was T-30 at the Ladies Invitational on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Tvesa, who registered a win in South Africa last month, shot 72-72-74 for a 2-over total. Ridhima with 74-73-75 was 6-over. Casandra Alexander fired a superb 5-under 66 to finish on 12-under overall and win the title by four strokes.

