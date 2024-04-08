Indian-origin Bhatia close to Masters spot

San Antonio, April 7
Indian-American Akshay Bhatia stayed on course for a last-minute Masters berth and a second PGA Tour title as he grabbed a four-shot lead after the third round at the Texas Open here.
Bhatia birdied his last two holes for a 4-under 68, taking a four-shot lead over Denny McCarthy into the final round as he tries to get the last spot in the Masters.
Bhatia was at 15-under 201. After McCarthy, the next closest player to the lead was Brendon Todd, who shot a 70 and was seven shots behind.
McCarthy was the only player who stayed close to the 22-year-old Bhatia. He was helped by his three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the middle of the back-nine. Bhatia’s lead is the largest in 20 years at the Texas Open.
Tvesa finishes T-16
Kempton Park (SA): Tvesa Malik finished T-16 while fellow Indian Ridhima Dilawari was T-30 at the Ladies Invitational on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Tvesa, who registered a win in South Africa last month, shot 72-72-74 for a 2-over total. Ridhima with 74-73-75 was 6-over. Casandra Alexander fired a superb 5-under 66 to finish on 12-under overall and win the title by four strokes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...