Home / Sports / Indian pacer Mohammed Shami traded from SRH to LSG for Rs 10 crores

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami traded from SRH to LSG for Rs 10 crores

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season auction.

Shami was the second-most expensive acquisition for SRH ahead of the 2025 IPL season at Rs 10 crores and will make a move to Lucknow at his existing fee, as per a statement from the league.

The veteran pacer has extensive IPL experience, having played 119 matches for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders (2013-14), Delhi Capitals (2016-18), Punjab Kings (2019-21), Gujarat Titans (2022-23), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2025).

He has taken 133 wickets in the competition at an average of 28.18, with best figures of 4/11.

Before joining SRH, Shami was an integral part of the Gujarat Titans setup and clinched the Purple Cap in the 2023 runners-up finish with 28 wickets in 17 matches. Although he missed the 2024 season due to injury, he enjoyed an equally impactful 2023 campaign, contributing 20 wickets to GT's title triumph.

Shami's previous season with SRH was a poor one, having taken just six wickets at an average of 56.16, while leaking runs at a shambolic economy rate of 11.23, with best figures of 2/28.

Notably, Shami's last assignment for India was the ICC Champions Trophy win back in March this year, during which he took nine wickets in five matches, including a five-wicket haul. Currently in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, he has taken 15 wickets in three games at an average of 15.53, with a five-wicket haul to his name and best figures of 5/38.

He was not included in India's squads for the Test tour to England, the home series against West Indies and South Africa in Tests and the white-ball tour to Australia. A good IPL season, coupled with a brilliant domestic season, could help the veteran earn his way back in the Indian team. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

