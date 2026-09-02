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Home / Sports / Indian para archers set for World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad

Indian para archers set for World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): The 29-member Indian para archery squad is all set to participate in the upcoming Ahmedabad 2026 World Archery Para Series at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad from September 5-9, according to a press release.

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As part of their preparations, the squad had a training camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), Gandhinagar, from August 23 to September 2, 2026.

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This will be the first time that India will host the World Archery Para Series. A total of 20 countries, including China, Korea, Iran, France, Germany, USA, and Canada, will participate in the tournament.

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The World Archery Para Series Stage 1 was played in Bangkok, Thailand, in April 2026, where Indian archers excelled (including a Gold medal win by Payal Nag); Stage 2 took place from June 30 to July 4, 2026, in Czechia. The competition in Ahmedabad will be Stage 3, and Stage 4 will be played in Santiago, Chile, in October 2026.

Ahmedabad 2026 Hyundai World Para Series will include 4 divisions: Recurve, Compound, W1 and VI.

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The Indian contingent includes Paris Paralympics medallists Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Harwinder Singh, World Archery Para Series medalist Shyam Sunder Swami, World Championships medallist Toman Kumar, among others.

Speaking to SAI Media, Para Archery team Coach cum Manager Surender Singh Randhawa said, "This is an important ranking tournament; it is a global tournament; hence, the best talent of the world will be here to participate; the event assumes added importance as this comes right before the Asian Games,' as per the release.

Randhawa added that the 29 players at the preparatory camp also include the 11 archers who will represent India at the upcoming Asian Games that will be held in Japan

"Out of the 29 players here in the Gandhinagar camp, 11 players who have already been selected will represent India at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games; the selection trials were earlier conducted in Sonipat", explained Randhawa, as per the release.

He also appreciated the facilities and support the contingent received at NCoE, Gandhinagar: "SAI, Gandhinagar made very good arrangements for the players, coaches and officials; the ground is very good, and the help that we received from the SAI officials is excellent," as per the release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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