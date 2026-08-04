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Home / Sports / Indian para-athlete Dilip Gavit sets eyes on two Asian Para Games golds after record-breaking CWG success

Indian para-athlete Dilip Gavit sets eyes on two Asian Para Games golds after record-breaking CWG success

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ANI
Updated At : 09:38 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Dilip Gavit has his eyes set on two Asian Para Games gold medals after a record-breaking gold medal in the 100 m T47 event at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

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India captured 16 medals in athletics at CWG 2026, with three golds, seven silver medals and six bronze medals. Out of this, six medals, including all three golds, came in para-athletics. History was scripted as in the men's 100 m T47 event, Gavit established a new CWG record by clocking 10.71 seconds to claim the gold medal.

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Speaking to ANI, Gavit expressed happiness with his performance and vowed to do even better in the Asian Games, with golds in both 100 m and 400 m competitions. He also pointed out the challenges faced in Glasgow and the support of the government to sportspersons.

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"I am very happy that I completed 100 meters in CWG, represented my country and made a record, winning gold. In the Asian Games, I want to win gold in both 100 meters and 400 meters," he said.

"PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), SAI (Sports Authority of India) and central government support us a lot with our training, diet and recovery. Though the weather in Glasgow was challenging. It was really cold out there."

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Para-athlete Mohammed Basil, who secured the silver medal in the same event with timings of 10.83 seconds, also echoed his teammate's sentiments, pointing out the challenging weather in Glasgow.

"This is my first competition and I am delighted, though the weather was a little challenging. I will come back in the next competitions," he said.

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton.

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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