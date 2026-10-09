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Home / Sports / Indian para-shooters protest against PCI ahead of Asian Para Games 2026

Indian para-shooters protest against PCI ahead of Asian Para Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 08:21 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Indian para-shooters staged a protest against the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in New Delhi during the official send-off ceremony for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Thursday.

The shooters gathered outside ITC Maurya, New Delhi, with placards. The 5th Asian Para Games are scheduled to take place from October 18 to 24, 2026.

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SH1 para-shooters Sandeep Kumar and Aakash staged a protest against the PCI, alleging unfair selection practices and a last-minute change in policy ahead of the 2026 Asian Para Games.

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Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the new Team India jersey and formally flagged off the Indian contingent ahead of the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan.

Organised by PCI, the ceremony was attended by several prominent para-athletes and officials, including PCI president Devendra Jhajharia.

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Speaking to the reporters about the protest, the PCI president said the committee was in regular communication with athletes and maintained that their concerns were discussed, adding that athletes remained its top priority.

"We are in constant communication with the athletes; we discuss everything with them. While individual preferences may differ, I feel there was no need for them to stage a protest. They talk to us about every issue. Athletes are our priority," Jhajharia said.

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on October 18. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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