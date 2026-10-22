Indian World No. 1 para swimmer Shams Alam Shaikh sent back from Japan over sexual misconduct allegations

Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has been sent back to India after being detained by Japanese police following allegations of sexual harassment and molestation involving a female hotel employee during the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

As per India Today report, the alleged incident took place on Monday at the hotel where the Indian para-swimming team was staying. The female employee was reportedly performing housekeeping duties in Shaikh’s room when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Advertisement

The complaint was brought to the attention of the local organising committee and Indian delegation officials, following which Japanese police detained the swimmer. Shaikh was sent back to India on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident.

Advertisement

The allegations have cast a shadow over India’s participation in the Games. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is reportedly considering stringent disciplinary action against the 40-year-old, including a possible lifetime ban. A final decision is expected after the Games.

Shaikh was scheduled to compete at the Games but returned to India without participating in his events. The allegations have not been adjudicated, and any disciplinary action by the PCI is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Who is Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh?

A para swimmer from Bihar, Shaikh has represented India at several international competitions and previously held the world No. 1 ranking in the men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4 categories, according to World Para Swimming records.

He represented India at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, where he won gold medals in the 200m and 50m breaststroke events.

In 2025, Shaikh won gold in the 200m breaststroke at the Reykjavik International Games, setting Indian and Asian records.

The 2026 edition in Nagoya was set to be his third consecutive appearance at the Asian Para Games. However, his participation was cut short following the allegations and his return to India.