Indian Racing Festival announces 2026 schedule, set for BIC Return and Navi Mumbai street-race finale

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) has announced its complete 2026 calendar, with Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida set to host Rounds 4 and 5 on October 31–November 1 and November 28–29 respectively, before the Festival culminates in the season finale as a night race at the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai Street Circuit on December 5–6.

The two venues will bring contrasting dimensions to the remainder of the 2026 season, taking the Festival from a renowned permanent racing facility to an urban street-racing environment. Rounds 4 and 5 of the IRF 2026 season will mark the first appearance of India’s homegrown marquee racing league at the iconic Buddh International Circuit, with FIA-level racing returning to the venue after a 13-year gap, as per a press release.

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The circuit, which previously hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, will once again welcome top-level single-seater racing, providing a high-profile permanent racing venue for the championship's key stages and adding another major chapter to the season.

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Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai Street Circuit will host the grand finale of the 2026 Indian Racing Festival as a night race near Palm Beach Road. Staged under lights, the dedicated 3.69 kms street circuit will bring high-speed racing into an urban setting, taking the championship beyond a traditional permanent circuit and bringing the racing experience directly to audiences in the city. This race format will mark the Festival’s second night race, following its first-ever night race in Chennai in 2024, bringing the action closer to audiences in a dynamic urban setting.

Speaking on the announcement, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), said, “The 2026 Indian Racing Festival calendar reflects our ambition to take Indian motorsport into new spaces while continuing to raise the bar for the quality of racing and the experiences we create for fans. The Buddh International Circuit and Navi Mumbai are two developments that we have envisioned for a long time, and after all the hard work that has gone into bringing them together, we are delighted to finally share them with our fans. Motorsport is growing rapidly in India, and we are fortunate to have an incredible fanbase that continues to support the Festival and the sport. Bringing the Festival to BIC and taking the season finale to the streets of Navi Mumbai represents another important step in expanding the following for motorsport in the country. We believe these developments can help take Indian motorsport to a wider audience and contribute to our ambition of establishing India as a true motorsport hub.”

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From Coimbatore to Chennai: The Season Moves Into Its Next Phase

The announcement comes as the IRF moves into the next phase of its 2026 season. The F4 Indian Championship has already completed its opening two rounds at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, with the Indian Racing League set to join the action later this month.

Round 1 saw Aris Kyriakou post two runner-up finishes and a Race 3 win to top a weekend that produced seven different podium finishers across the three races. Round 2 at the same venue saw Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla claim two wins, while Hyderabad Blackbirds' Bhuvan Bonu took the remaining race. Kyriakou's consistent run of podium finishes kept him at the top of the standings, leading Sambudla 93 points to 88 after two rounds.

The championship now moves to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai from October 22–23, marking the next stop on the 2026 calendar. The Chennai round will also see the Indian Racing League make its 2026 season debut, bringing together the IRL and F4 Indian Championship as the IRF enters the next phase of its season.

The F4 Indian Championship, an FIA-certified single-seater championship, forms part of the FIA single-seater pathway and provides a platform for emerging racing talent. The Indian Racing League, meanwhile, brings together Indian and international drivers in a gender-neutral racing championship.

With the addition of Buddh International Circuit and Navi Mumbai, the Indian Racing Festival continues its focus on expanding the reach of motorsport in India, bringing racing to new audiences and creating opportunities for drivers, teams, partners and fans. The BIC and Navi Mumbai rounds will also be streamed live on JioHotstar and Star Sports bringing fans closer to the high-octane motorsport action. (ANI)

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