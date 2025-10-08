Indian rider Kavin Quintal shines in Spanish Superbike debut

Jerez de la Frontera [Spain], October 8 (ANI): Kavin Samaar Quintal, 19-year-old ace from Chennai and member of the EasyRace team, made history as the first Indian to finish inside the top four at Spain's prestigious Copa de Espana de Velocidad Superbike round at the legendary 4.4km Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto.

Racing as a wildcard entry supported by Teruel-based Gaman Racing Global Service, Kavin rode a BMW M1000RR against a highly competitive grid featuring Ducati, BMW, Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki machinery, according to a press release from Gaman Racing Global Service.

He qualified fourth among 29 riders, then fought through a tough race to retain a remarkable fourth position, clocking a race time of 14:20.782, despite a fall. He demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience in one of Spain's premier National championships held October 3 to 5.

In the second race, Kavin claimed 7th spot, further underlining his rapid adaptation to European racing standards. The winner, Spain's Daniel Saez, took the top spot aboard Yamaha.

Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto, named for Spain's motorcycle legend Angel Nieto, hosts elite Formula One and MotoGP events, marking this achievement as a milestone for Indian motorsport.

Kavin, born May 11, 2005, in Chennai, currently competes in the Asia Road Racing Championship (AP250 class) with Honda Racing India.

He previously became the first Indian to contest the World Supersport 300 Championship in the Czech Republic (2024), also running in the FIM JuniorGP series the same year. Kavin's earlier triumphs include winning the Indian Honda Talent Cup NSF 250R (2021) and consistent performances in the Asia Talent Cup.

"Racing in Spain gives Kavin an international platform to showcase Indian talent at the highest level. This is a turning point towards elite status," said father Calvin Quintal as quoted by the Gaman Racing Global Service press release.

"Competing in Spain has been a dream come true. Racing at Jerez sharpened my skills and gave me invaluable experience. I owe this opportunity to EasyRace and Gaman Racing," said Kavin Quintal, whose grandfather, Pratap Kumar, raced at the iconic Sholavaram, near Chennai.

BMW EasyRace Team Manager Eduardo Salvador added, "Kavin's performance in his debut speaks volumes. We see potential for an enduring international career." (ANI)

