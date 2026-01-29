New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Indian senior women's team will play four more friendly matches against European clubs during their ongoing preparatory camp in Turkiye, as per the AIFF website.

Advertisement

The Blue Tigresses will take on WFC Spartak Moscow (Russia) on January 30, Hertha BSC Frauen (Germany) on February 2, Zvezda-2005 Perm (Russia) on February 4, and FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (Romania) on February 7 as part of their preparations for March's AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Advertisement

India had earlier played two friendly games against Ukraine's FC Metalist 1925 (0-2 loss) on January 18 and Switzerland's FC Schlieren (2-1 win) on January 24.

Advertisement

The Blue Tigresses will depart from Turkiye for Perth, Australia, on February 10, where they will play more friendly matches ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

India's first match at the Asian Cup is against Vietnam on March 4.

Advertisement

Indian senior women's team's friendly matches in Turkiye:

January 30: India vs WFC Spartak Moscow, Side Star Sports Complex (Manavgat), 19:30 IST

February 2: India vs Hertha BSC Frauen, S&B Sport Football Complex (Serik), 17:30 IST

February 4: India vs Zvezda-2005 Perm, Time and venue TBC

February 7: India vs FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Time and venue TBC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)