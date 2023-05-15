Indian shooters come up short on final day of WC

Baku: India failed to win a medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup here today, finishing with one gold, two silver and a bronze. In the 50m rifle three positions event, 22-year-old Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals. In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala failed to make it to the final after scoring 580 and 579, respectively, in Stage 2 of qualification.

New Delhi

Pak to participate in SAFF football in Bengaluru

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the SAFF Championships in Bengaluru in June-July. The tournament will also see the participation of Lebanon and Kuwait as the SAFF executive committee has decided to feature teams from outside the south Asian region.

Paris

Nadal turns down wildcard before French Open

Rafa Nadal has turned down a wildcard offer for next week’s Challenger tournament in Bordeaux as the Spaniard’s participation in the French Open hangs in the balance.

Madrid

Grbic howler gifts Elche shock win over Atletico

A terrible blunder from Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic gifted already-relegated Elche a 1-0 home victory in LaLiga. Atletico are third in the table, two points behind Real Madrid. Agencies