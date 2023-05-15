Indian shooters come up short on final day of WC

Baku: India failed to win a medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup here today, finishing with one gold, two silver and a bronze. In the 50m rifle three positions event, 22-year-old Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals. In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala failed to make it to the final after scoring 580 and 579, respectively, in Stage 2 of qualification.
New Delhi
Pak to participate in SAFF football in Bengaluru
Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the SAFF Championships in Bengaluru in June-July. The tournament will also see the participation of Lebanon and Kuwait as the SAFF executive committee has decided to feature teams from outside the south Asian region.
Paris
Nadal turns down wildcard before French Open
Rafa Nadal has turned down a wildcard offer for next week’s Challenger tournament in Bordeaux as the Spaniard’s participation in the French Open hangs in the balance.
Madrid
Grbic howler gifts Elche shock win over Atletico
A terrible blunder from Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic gifted already-relegated Elche a 1-0 home victory in LaLiga. Atletico are third in the table, two points behind Real Madrid. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan
Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...
7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh
The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...
ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case
The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...