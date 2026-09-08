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Home / Sports / Indian shooters have worked hard, pray everyone performs best in Asian Games: Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale

Indian shooters have worked hard, pray everyone performs best in Asian Games: Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale

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ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Swapnil Kusale, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions, expressed confidence in India’s shooting contingent's performance in the Asian Games 2026, highlighting the team’s rigorous physical and mental preparation. Kusale won bronze at the Paris 2024 Games.

He said the athletes would focus on giving their best despite the expectations, adding that he was confident the Indian shooting team would make the country proud.

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Kusale was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the special send-off for India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026 by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday in New Delhi.

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The Asian Games 2026 run from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya.

“As far as our shooting athletes are concerned, they have worked extremely hard. In all the competitions leading up to the Asian Games, their performances have been excellent, and they have also made significant progress in their physical and mental preparation. The entire team has developed a strong mentality. I will certainly pray that everyone performs at their best, wins medals and returns to India happy and proud," Kusale told ANI.

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“With every athlete, expectations naturally grow. But I am confident that, putting those expectations aside, our athletes will focus on giving their best performance. I know they are capable of doing it. We have expectations from everyone, as well as from ourselves, and that is how it should be when you are representing India. I believe the Indian flag will fly high at the Asian Games. I am very confident in our shooting team," he added.

Wrestler Antim Panghal expressed confidence ahead of the Asian Games, saying she has prepared thoroughly and benefited from quality training at the camp under her coaches.

She added that her focus would be on giving her 100 per cent and delivering her best performance at the Games.

“Regarding the Asian Games, I am going in with complete preparation from my side. Our coaches have also prepared us very well at the camp, and we have had good training partners. The goal is to give my 100 per cent and put in my best performance there," Panghal told ANI.

The Indian contingent will seek to improve on its best past performance.  (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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