Home / Sports / Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb marches into semi-finals of Arctic Open 2025

Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb marches into semi-finals of Arctic Open 2025

ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Vantaa [Finland], October 11 (ANI): Indian women's singles shuttler Anmol Kharb entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Arctic Open 2025 on Friday after winning her game in two straight sets.

Anmol Kharb's deepest run in a BWF Tour tournament is a runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 last year, but this is the first time the 18-year-old has made it to the top four of a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian badminton player, currently 62nd in the women's singles BWF rankings, beat Danish world No. 63 Amalie Schulz 21-15, 21-14 in just 36 minutes to progress.

Anmol Kharb will face either top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or another Danish shuttler, eighth seed Mia Blichfeldt, for a place in the final.

Both games followed a similar pattern, with the Indian youngster upping the ante after the breaks following evenly contested opening halves.

This was Anmol Kharb's third straight victory over Amalie Schulz. The previous two came at last year's Polish and Belgian International tournaments. Interestingly, the Indian teenager won both titles.

At the Belgian International, she beat Schulz in a three-game marathon final to take the crown, according to Olympics.com.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto had to bow out after losing to the People's Republic of China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, the current world No. 1 mixed doubles duo and 2025 world championships silver medallists, 21-7, 21-10 in just 25 minutes.

This was Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's second loss in as many meetings against Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin.

Kapila and Crasto's exit leaves Anmol Kharb as the last remaining Indian challenger at the Arctic Open. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

