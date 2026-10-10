Indian Softball Cricket League unveils Season 2 jerseys, gears up for tournament

The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) unveiled its jerseys for the second season on Saturday, ahead of a 127 match tournament scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from November 25 to December 30, as the league aims to expand the reach of softball cricket and create more opportunities for players.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina attended the launch, while former spinner Harbhajan Singh, also a brand ambassador of the league, was associated with the initiative. Actors Karishma Sharma and Shefali Bagga were among the other personalities featured at the event.

The second season will run for over a month, with 127 matches planned in Bengaluru. Through the tournament, ISCL aims to bring players, teams, sponsors and audiences together under an organised competition and build a wider platform for softball cricket in India.

Gangadhar Raju, founder and president of the Softball Cricket Foundation, said, “The launch of ISCL Season 2 marks an important milestone in our journey to build a strong and inclusive platform for softball cricket in India. With 127 matches planned this season, our vision is to expand the sport’s reach, create opportunities for players and bring together teams, partners and audiences from across the country. We are committed to developing ISCL into a professionally organised sporting league that combines sporting excellence with wider audience engagement. We look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Raina said sport could help bring people together, inspire young talent and open up opportunities beyond the playing field. He expressed hope that the upcoming season would encourage greater participation and give players a platform to demonstrate their abilities.

“Sport has the power to bring people together, inspire young talent and create opportunities beyond the playing field. It is encouraging to see initiatives such as the Indian Softball Cricket League working towards expanding the sporting landscape in India. I hope ISCL Season 2 provides players with a platform to showcase their abilities, encourages greater participation in the sport and inspires more young people to pursue their sporting dreams. I wish the league and all participating teams the very best for the upcoming season.”

The league's leadership includes founder Gangadhar Raju, ISCL Board chairman B H Anil Kumar and vice-chairman Sanjeev Singh. Team owners representing Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh were also associated with the launch.

With its second season, ISCL aims to expand its presence. The tournament, featuring 127 matches, will be the league's next major step in its effort to bring softball cricket to a wider audience.