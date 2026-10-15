DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian spinner Charani 3 wickets away from massive T20I record ahead of Zimbabwe series

Indian spinner Charani 3 wickets away from massive T20I record ahead of Zimbabwe series

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:36 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian spinner Shree Charani is just three wickets away from becoming the first woman cricketer from a Test-playing nation to take 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year.

Charani will be aiming to continue her incredible run as Smriti Mandhana kickstarts her run as India's full-time skipper in the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Raipur on Thursday.

Advertisement

So far this year in 23 T20Is, Charani has taken 47 wickets at an average of 10.42 and an economy rate of 5.67, with best figures of 4/10 this year and is the top wicket-taker in the format this year.

Advertisement

Only Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (56 wickets in 27 T20Is in 2025) and Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe (50 wickets in 33 T20Is in 2024) are two players to have taken 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year. If Charani takes three more wickets, she would be the first Indian and the first cricketer from a Test-playing nation to reach 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year.

In 33 T20Is, Charani has taken 62 wickets at an average of 12.56 and an economy of 6.32, with best figures of 4/10.

Advertisement

Her standout performance this year was being the top wicket-taker in T20 World Cup this year, with 14 scalps in five matches at an average of 8.35 and an economy rate of 5.85, with best figures of 4/19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts