Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad lauded spinners for their bowling and said Men in Blue will win the ICC Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand in Dubai.

Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav unleashed a brilliant spin choke with two wickets while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja played a great supporting role, restricting Kiwis to 251/7 at the end of 50 overs in the CT final, despite half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.

Speaking to ANI, Lad said, "India will win the Champions Trophy. All the batsmen are batting brilliantly and are in very good form... The Indian spinners bowled very well today."

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

