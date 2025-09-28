Indian Street Premier League season 3 set for grand return from January 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): On the back of two consecutive successful seasons, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, returns for its third edition, bigger, better and bolder.

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will be held in Surat from January 9 to February 6 next year. Among the highlights of the upcoming season, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a brand-new Porsche 911, further showcasing how the league has scaled up to match global sporting competition and benchmarks, as per a release from ISPL.

The announcements were made at a press conference graced by ISPL's core committee members, Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, League Commissioner, and Dipak Chauhan, President, League Operations, alongside superstar Ajay Devgn, the owner of the new Ahmedabad team.

Since its inception in 2024, the ISPL has enjoyed remarkable success in its first two seasons, with both viewership and in-stadium attendance increasing significantly each year. The league has also produced young heroes who have gone on to become national stars. Talented players such as Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar and Fardeen Kazi became household names, grabbing the spotlight every year.

Season 3 will feature an expanded tournament with two new teams added to the existing roster. Ahmedabad and Delhi have joined the ISPL family, with superstars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan as the respective team owners.

The schedule for trials was also announced, offering thousands of aspiring players a platform to showcase their talent, compete, and earn a place in the league. The event also featured the unveiling of the official group draws, setting the stage for a fierce and entertaining contest. Season 3 has already recorded more than 4.3 million player registrations.

Shelar further announced the implementation of the Zonal Institution and selection tournament for Season 4, a revolutionary initiative designed to strengthen ISPL's talent pipeline through a structured, regionally integrated scouting and development process. This move will ensure that raw talent from every corner of the country has a fair shot at national recognition.

Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member, said, "ISPL has evolved beyond being just a league; it has become a movement that is changing the way we identify and nurture cricketing talent in India. With Season 3, the league is expanding its reach, creating even more opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a national stage. This expansion strengthens the foundation of grassroots cricket and I'm confident that the impact will be felt across the country," as quoted from a release by ISPL

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, added, "I see ISPL as a transformative initiative. It is helping shape the future of cricket by giving talent a platform to rise. A new venue for the league also reflects our commitment to growing the game beyond traditional centres and taking it to regions where the passion for cricket runs deep. The Zonal Institutional Model we are introducing is a forward-looking step. It will build a strong, structured system for identifying and developing talent at the grassroots level, not just for ISPL, but for Indian cricket as a whole."

Minal Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, said, "With every new season, ISPL is breaking barriers, telling new stories and giving deserving voices a place to shine. Season 3 is our most ambitious yet and it represents the heart of what this league is truly about. With Surat hosting Season 3, we are continuing our mission to take cricket back to its roots, empowering untapped communities and transforming local playgrounds into national stages."

Suraj Samat, League Commissioner, shared, "In just three seasons, we've evolved from a bold idea into a movement that's redefining the grassroots sports ecosystem in India. The introduction of the Porsche 911 as the MVP Award is more than just a headline; it's a message. Much like when Ravi Shastri won an Audi for his performance in 1985, this is about inspiring players to dream big and push their limits. We want every youngster watching or playing in ISPL to believe that world-class rewards are within their reach if they bring passion, discipline, and performance to the game."

Ajay Devgn, owner of the Ahmedabad franchise, said, "Cricket is a game that unites everyone and ISPL truly captures that raw, real spirit. Ahmedabad has always given me immense love and support. Just like cinema, cricket is a cultural phenomenon here and I know there's so much untapped talent waiting to show their hard work and skill. Through our team in ISPL, I hope we can bring new heroes to the forefront. Sport has the power to change lives and I'm looking forward to see the action unfold in Season 3."

The league also launched the official documentary, 'Rise of ISPL', which chronicles its inspiring journey from local streets to national stadiums.

ISPL boasts a star-studded roster of team owners, with new additions Salman Khan (New Delhi franchise) and Ajay Devgn (Ahmedabad franchise) joining a line-up of superstars and legends: Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Hrithik Roshan (Bangalore Strikers), and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad).

The Season 3 trials will begin on October 5 onwards and will take place across 101 cities.

ISPL has expanded the squad size to 18 players per team, with the mandatory inclusion of two under-19 players, creating more opportunities for emerging talent across the country. Additionally, the team purse has been increased by 50%, now set at Rs 1.5 crore, giving franchises greater flexibility to build stronger, more competitive squads. (ANI)

