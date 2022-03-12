Indian students experienced importance of our country’s growing stature in Ukraine: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga experienced firsthand the growing importance of India in the world.

PM Modi, who inaugurated the Khel Mahakumbh in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday, emphasised on the evacuation process while trying to explain how the country’s stature has risen in the eyes of the World.

“What did our Indian students say when they returned from Ukraine? They were in distress amidst bombs and shelling. They said it was there they realised ‘aan baan shaan’ of the national Tricolour. They realised the importance of our National Flag in Ukraine,” Modi said.

“When our athletes stand on the podiums after winning you can see some of them shed tears when the Tricolour is displayed. Those are not just tears, those are tears of pride. This is what Nationalism is,” he added.

No short cut to success

PM Modi further asked the participants to forego the urge to cut corners in their drive to succeed.

“There is no shortcut to success. You see people trying to walk across the railway track and ignoring the overhead ramps. You will always see a sign there that says ‘short cut will cut you short’. Friends there is only one key to success and that is long term planning. It is a continuous commitment,” he explained.

“Country has been marching on despite challenges. It has to be a team performance. Team will not win if only one player plays well and the other doesn’t perform. For that we have taken a holistic approach. Khelo India Games is one such example. Previously fresh talent would not get a chance, now not only we scout them young we are giving them the best training facilities. There is no resource crunch. The sports budget has increased 70 per cent in the last 7-8 years,” PM Modi added.

He requested the parents to stop discouraging their children who are interested in making a career in sports. “Times have changed. I would request please don’t drag our boys or girls in books. Let them play. I would also suggest kindly show up in big numbers to encourage players in this Mahakumbh,” he said.