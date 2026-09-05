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Home / Sports / Indian Super League 2026-27 season to begin on October 10

Indian Super League 2026-27 season to begin on October 10

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season will begin on October 10 and run until May 2027, with the competition set to return to a traditional home-and-away format under a new club-led model, according to a statement released by the league, as quoted by ESPN.

The upcoming season will feature 163 matches across eight months, with 13 teams competing in a round-robin format. The team finishing at the top of the league table will be crowned Shield Winners, recognised as the official champions of the ISL, and will earn a place in Asian competition.

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The season will also mark the return of the playoff format, with the top six teams competing for the ISL Cup Champions title.

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The release mentioned, as quoted by ESPN, "in keeping with the league's promotion-and-relegation principle, Diamond Harbour will not be eligible to earn any points this season and will, by default, be placed at the bottom of the table. They will not retain ISL status for 2027-28 and will compete in the IFL that season."

The statement also added, "the new club-led model will see the teams hold the reins to decisions and direction, in an attempt to deliver a comprehensive calendar of competitive football, greater investment in Indian talent, and a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem for the sport to grow."

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The participating teams include Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

Churchill Brothers' participation remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion after winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League title, will not feature in the upcoming ISL season after failing to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for their promoted slot.

The 2026-27 campaign will see the ISL enter a new phase with changes to its structure, including the return of playoffs and a renewed focus on the traditional league format. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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