Indian Superbike League accelerates towards inaugural season with 200 qualified riders and Ducati debut

Indian Superbike League accelerates towards inaugural season with 200 qualified riders and Ducati debut

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Indian Superbike League (ISBL), the country's first professional motorcycle racing league, has taken a decisive step towards its maiden season.

Rider classification rounds in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Chennai have drawn an overwhelming 1,200 entries across Pro, Amateur, Female, and Rookie categories, with 200 riders officially qualifying for Season 1, as per a release from ISBL.

This is the first time India has seen such a structured pathway for motorcycling talent. Riders weren't judged on speed alone but on fitness, riding technique, prior racing experience, off-track discipline, and personality. The goal is to create complete athletes who can match international standards both on and off the track.

A standout moment came in Chennai, where Ducati superbikes were rolled out on the track. For many riders, it was their first exposure to world-class machinery, a taste of the benchmark ISBL wants to set for Indian motorsport.

The move signals ISBL's commitment to delivering a professional ecosystem, one that goes beyond racing to include infrastructure, safety, and international-level competition.

Pranav Bakre, Director, ISBL, said, "The response has blown past our expectations. What we've uncovered is an extraordinary reservoir of Indian talent that was waiting for the right stage. We're building not just a league but a culture where speed, discipline, and sportsmanship come together. With the Pune round around the corner, we're ready to open a new chapter for motorsport in India."

ISBL isn't just about a race weekend. It's about creating a gateway for Indian riders to move from grassroots enthusiasm to professional international racing. The league's classification journey shows the appetite for a sport that has long lacked a structured platform in the country.

With Pune set to complete the classification cycle, all eyes now shift to the ISBL's much-anticipated inaugural season one that promises to redefine India's place on the global motorcycling map. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

