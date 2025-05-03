Indian team clinches 87 medals at Asian Yogasana Sports Championship

India’s Yogasana team has scripted history at the second Asian Yogasana Sports Championship 2025, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The Indian contingent delivered a record-breaking performance, clinching 87 medals, including 83 gold, three silver and one bronze, bringing immense pride to the nation.

According to CK Mishra, Chief Coach of the Indian team, the selection trials for the national team were conducted on April 12 and 13 at Rai University, Sonepat, where over 300 players from across the country showcased their skills. "Out of them, 82 athletes were selected to represent India at this prestigious championship. Following the selection, a rigorous training camp was organised at the SAI Centre, Sonepat, under the expert guidance of our coaching team. The hard work paid and our players performed very well,” he stated.

One of the championship highlights was the outstanding performance by Rishipal from Punjab, who secured a gold medal in the Senior B Men’s category, adding to India’s golden tally. After this unprecedented success, CK Mishra extended his heartfelt gratitude to Jaideep Arya, Secretary General of World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat; and the president of World Yogasana, for their continuous support and encouragement for the growth of the sport in India and globally.

On this occasion, Jaideep Arya expressed optimism about the future of Yogasana, stating, “Very soon, Yogasana will be part of the Asian and Olympic Games, earning its unique identity on the global stage.”