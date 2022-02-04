Indian team has first full training session ahead of three-match ODI series against West Indies

Barring Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, all the players and support staff were present for training after testing negative for COVID-19

Indian team has first full training session ahead of three-match ODI series against West Indies

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 4

The Indian team on Friday carried out its first extensive training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against the visiting West Indies.

On Thursday, the team had a light session where the players had been accompanied by trainers.

On Friday, however, barring the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, all the players and support staff were present for training after testing negative for COVID-19.

The players practiced under lights and it was a full-fledged session.

It is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid introduced young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the players.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others batted at the nets while the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback to the ODI team, and Yuzvendra Chahal rolled their arms overs.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur also bowled in the nets.

Opener Mayank Agarwal is in isolation for three days and will be an option for the opening game if KL Rahul isn’t available.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who can also open the innings, was also added to the ODI squad. 

A COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three players—senior opener Dhawan, reserve opener Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas—had tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the series.

Four more cricketers, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini is on the stand-by list.

The remaining three who tested positive for the virus are non-playing members—fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and masseur Rajeev Kumar.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the three ODIs against the West Indies.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on Sunday with India’s 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that Dhawan, Ruturaj and Shreyas will be missing the rubber as they will have to undergo a week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

3
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

4
Haryana

A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

5
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

6
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

7
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

8
Nation

MEA refuses comment on 'PM's Pakistan visit' claim

9
Nation

Galwan commander torchbearer, India to skip Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies

10
Punjab

Congress now says no official survey on Punjab CM face

Don't Miss

View All
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Top Stories

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah to give detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh reports 183 new Covid cases, three deaths

If satisfied dying declaration is true, court can base conviction on it: Punjab HC

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Controversial JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC Chairman

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana